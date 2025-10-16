Japan's first hydrogen-fuelled tug enters service

The Tsuneishi Group has been working on the development and construction of the tug as part of a project by the Nippon Foundation to develop a vessel with zero CO₂ emissions.

Ten-Oh is equipped with two 12-cylinder hydrogen dual-fuel engines each rated 4,400 hp (3,300 kW). Tsuneishi said these will enable the tug to generate approximately 60 per cent fewer CO₂ emissions compared to tugs powered by conventional engines.