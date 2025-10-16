Japan's first hydrogen-fuelled tug enters service

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivered Japan's first hydrogen-fuelled tug on Wednesday, October 15.
Ten-Oh is equipped with a high-power hydrogen dual-fuel engine and a high-capacity high-pressure hydrogen gas storage and supply system supplied by JPN H2YDRO, a joint venture formed by the Tsuneishi Group and Belgian engineering firm CMB Tech.
The Tsuneishi Group has been working on the development and construction of the tug as part of a project by the Nippon Foundation to develop a vessel with zero CO₂ emissions.
Ten-Oh is equipped with two 12-cylinder hydrogen dual-fuel engines each rated 4,400 hp (3,300 kW). Tsuneishi said these will enable the tug to generate approximately 60 per cent fewer CO₂ emissions compared to tugs powered by conventional engines.
Around 250 kg of hydrogen is stored in high-pressure tanks. Tsuneishi expects this arrangement will ensure operational performance similar to that of vessels using conventional fuel.
Ten-Oh has an LOA of 38 metres, a beam of 9.6 metres, a depth of 4.2 metres, and a gross tonnage of just under 300.