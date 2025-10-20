Russian Marine Rescue Service's newest tug arrives at homeport in Arkhangelsk

Designed by local naval architecture firm Nordic Engineering, the tug will perform duties including towing of non-self-propelled pontoons, salvage, installation and maintenance of buoys, anchor handling, maritime safety patrols, cargo transport, dredging support, oil spill response, and firefighting.

In the summer and autumn months, the tug will be able to independently navigate through thin first-year Arctic ice up to 80 cm thick. In the winter-spring period, the vessel can navigate through ice up to 60 cm thick. In finer ice conditions of freezing non-Arctic seas, the vessel can be operated year-round.