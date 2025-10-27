Parker Towing christens inland pusher pair

Callaway Parker was delivered earlier this year following completion at Verret Shipyard in Plaquemine, Louisiana. The tug has a length of 86 feet (26 metres), a beam of 30 feet (nine metres), and two Caterpillar C32 1,000hp (750kW) diesel engines that drive propellers via Reintjes gearboxes.

Callaway Parker will be operated primarily along the Black Warrior River and the Black Warrior-Tombigbee Waterway.