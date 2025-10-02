Tug News Roundup | October 2 – Deliveries to UK, Panama and Norway, Russian rescue vessel sea trials and Japanese electric newbuilding order
Four newbuilds have been delivered to operators in Western Europe and Latin America and a Japanese owner has placed an order for a battery-powered tug. A tug nearing delivery to a Russian emergency response agency has meanwhile begun undergoing sea trials.
New hybrid offshore tug delivered to Norway's Bukser og Berging
A new hybrid offshore tug has been delivered to Norwegian maritime service provider Bukser og Berging.
BB Power was designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert AllanLtd. It has a length of 41.2 metres, a beam of 14.5 metres, and a hybrid propulsion arrangement consisting of two 2,800kW main engines and two 900ekW electric shaft generators.
Med Marine delivers two tugs to Svitzer for Panama operations
Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine has delivered two new tugs, Isla Popa and Isla Uva, to the towage provider Svitzer. The handover took place in Istanbul at the end of August, and both vessels are now set to join Svitzer’s fleet operating in Panama’s ports.
This delivery marks the completion of Med Marine’s first construction of these vessels for Svitzer. Built at the company's Ereğli shipyard, it remarked that both tugs were launched on schedule.
Sea trials begin for Russian Marine Rescue Service's newest tug
Russia's Okskaya Shipyard has begun conducting sea trials of a new multi-purpose tug slated for the Russian Marine Rescue Service.
Tabor belongs to the Project NE025 series of tugs built by Okskaya Shipyard for the marine rescue service. She will be handed over to the customer following completion of the trials.
K Line subsidiary orders new electric tug for Japanese port
A subsidiary of the Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Seagate Corporation, has signed an agreement with Kanagawa Dockyard for the construction of a new electric tug.
The vessel will be powered by a large-capacity lithium-ion battery and is scheduled for completion in the latter half of 2027.
UK’s Portland Port names new tug
Portland Port in the UK held a naming ceremony for two new vessels, the tug Wyke Castle and the pilot boat Silverwell.
The Wyke Castle is an azimuth stern drive (ASD) tug with a top speed of around 12 knots and 50 tonnes of bollard pull. It will be used for towage and support for a diverse range of vessels, including cruise ships and military vessels.