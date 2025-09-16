UK’s Portland Port names new tug and pilot boat in double ceremony

Portland Port in the UK held a naming ceremony for two new vessels, the tug Wyke Castle and the pilot boat Silverwell.
The multi-million-pound investment in the new boats for the Portland Harbour Authority follows the opening of a £26 million ($33.8 million) new deepwater berth in 2023.
The Wyke Castle is an azimuth stern drive (ASD) tug with a top speed of around 12 knots and 50 tonnes of bollard pull. It will be used for towage and support for a diverse range of vessels, including cruise ships and military vessels.
The Silverwell is a fast pilot boat capable of speeds up to 27 knots, which will be used to transfer pilots to large vessels entering the harbour.
Bill Reeves, the port's chief executive, stated that the new vessels represent a significant investment that will enhance the port's capabilities and enable the growth of its business. He added that they will also support the local economy.
The exact cost to purchase the two vessels was not disclosed, but it was described by the port authority to be in the “high seven figures.”