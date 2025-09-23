Med Marine delivers two tugs to Svitzer for Panama operations

Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine has delivered two new tugs, Isla Popa and Isla Uva, to the towage provider Svitzer. The handover took place in Istanbul at the end of August, and both vessels are now set to join Svitzer’s fleet operating in Panama’s ports.
This delivery marks the completion of Med Marine’s first construction of these vessels for Svitzer. Built at the company's Ereğli shipyard, it remarked that both tugs were launched on schedule.
Based on a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd, the 25.9-meter tugs have a 65-ton bollard pull. According to the builder, their design is intended to provide manoeuvrability and directional stability.
Isla Popa and Isla Uva have a length of 25.9 meters, a breadth of 12.8 meters, and a draught of 6.1 meters. Both tugs have a gross tonnage of less than 400, and a speed of 12 knots. The vessels can accommodate a crew of six.