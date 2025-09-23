Med Marine delivers two tugs to Svitzer for Panama operations

Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine has delivered two new tugs, Isla Popa and Isla Uva, to the towage provider Svitzer. The handover took place in Istanbul at the end of August, and both vessels are now set to join Svitzer’s fleet operating in Panama’s ports.

This delivery marks the completion of Med Marine’s first construction of these vessels for Svitzer. Built at the company's Ereğli shipyard, it remarked that both tugs were launched on schedule.