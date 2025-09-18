K Line subsidiary orders new electric tugboat for Japanese port

A subsidiary of the Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Seagate Corporation, has signed an agreement with Kanagawa Dockyard for the construction of a new electric tug.
The vessel will be powered by a large-capacity lithium-ion battery and is scheduled for completion in the latter half of 2027.
The tug will have a hybrid electric vessel system incorporating newly developed domestic technology in its drive motors and other components. It will be equipped with a power generator to be used as a backup when the battery does not have enough remaining electricity.
The company stated this will significantly reduce the consumption of fossil fuels and local emissions compared to conventional tugs.
The company also said the project has been selected as a demonstration project linked to a 2025 subsidy for the “innovative” streamlining of coastal shipping, provided by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
Once completed, the new tug will be deployed at the Port of Tokuyama-Kudamatsu in Yamaguchi prefecture, located near what is described as one of West Japan’s largest chemical complexes.
