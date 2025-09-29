New hybrid offshore tug delivered to Norway's Bukser og Berging

A new hybrid offshore tug has been delivered to Norwegian maritime service provider Bukser og Berging.
BB Power was designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert AllanLtd. It has a length of 41.2 metres, a beam of 14.5 metres, and a hybrid propulsion arrangement consisting of two 2,800kW main engines and two 900ekW electric shaft generators.
The propulsion delivers a bollard pull of 120 tonnes, making the tug ideally suited for heavy duty offshore as well as harbour operations.
The deck equipment includes a Kongsberg Maritime winch while Berg Propulsion provided the propulsion and automation systems.
The onboard systems ensure compliance with the highest comfort and safety notations COMF-NOISE 3 and COMF-VIB 3, thus offering a quiet and ergonomic working environment for the 10-person crew. The bridge has meanwhile been designed for full operational command from operator chairs.
Equipped with an integrated bridge system from Marine Technologies, the bridge includes four control stations that allow the crew to operate the winch and manoeuvre the vessel.