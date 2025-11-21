Tugs

Tug News Roundup | November 21 – Japanese electric tug, Turkish emergency response vessels and more

New tugs have been delivered to operators in the US and the UAE while construction has begun on an electric harbour tug for a Japanese owner and emergency response vessels for a Turkish Government agency.

P&O Maritime Logistics welcomes new tug to fleet

DP World personnel with the tug Al Fath at the Port of Tartus in Syria
P&O Maritime Logistics recently took delivery of a new ASD harbour tug.

Al Fath was designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. She is a sister of Semaih, which has been in operation with UAE-based Safeen Group since 2022.

Moran Towing christens two new harbour tugs

Moran Towing Corporation recently christened its two newest ASD harbour tugs Newt Moran and Thomas C. Moran.

The tugs are sisters of William E. Moran, which was delivered earlier this year. All three tugs were designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd and built by Master Boat Builders of Coden, Alabama.

McAllister Towing welcomes new harbour tug to fleet

Gerard McAllister
New York-based, family-owned vessel operator McAllister Towing and Transportation Company has taken delivery of its newest harbour tug.

Gerard McAllister was built Washburn and Doughty Associates of Boothbay, Maine. The tug belongs to the same series as Jane McAllister, which was also built by the same yard and handed over to McAllister Towing in 2023, and Isabel McAllister, which was launched earlier this year.

Construction begins on new emergency response tugs for Turkish coastal safety directorate

Steel-cutting ceremony for the new emergency response tugs of the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety
The Eregli Shipyard of Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine has begun construction of two new emergency response tugs that will be operated by the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety (Kiyi Emniyeti Genel Mudurlugu; KEGM).

The tugs will be designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Each will measure 42 metres long and will be capable of generating a bollard pull of 130 tonnes.

Development underway on new electric tug for Japan's NYK

Rendering of the new electric tug
Development work has begun on a new electric harbour tug slated for Japanese shipowner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

Construction of the tug will be undertaken by Keihin Dock. Power will be provided by a Corvus Orca Energy battery pack with a rated output of 2,712 kWh.

