Tug News Roundup | November 21 – Japanese electric tug, Turkish emergency response vessels and more

New York-based, family-owned vessel operator McAllister Towing and Transportation Company has taken delivery of its newest harbour tug.

Gerard McAllister was built Washburn and Doughty Associates of Boothbay, Maine. The tug belongs to the same series as Jane McAllister, which was also built by the same yard and handed over to McAllister Towing in 2023, and Isabel McAllister, which was launched earlier this year.