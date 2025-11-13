McAllister Towing welcomes new harbour tug to fleet

New York-based, family-owned vessel operator McAllister Towing and Transportation Company has taken delivery of its newest harbour tug.
Gerard McAllister was built Washburn and Doughty Associates of Boothbay, Maine. The tug belongs to the same series as Jane McAllister, which was also built by the same yard and handed over to McAllister Towing in 2023, and Isabel McAllister, which was launched earlier this year.
Gerard McAllister has an LOA of 92.8 feet (28.3 metres), a beam of 38 feet (11.6 metres), a loaded draught of 17 feet (5.1 metres), a gross tonnage of 285, and a net tonnage of 194.
The propulsion arrangement consists of two Caterpillar US EPA Tier IV diesel engines that each produce 3,385 hp (2,525 kW) and drive fixed-pitch rudder propellers. This configuration will enable the tug to achieve a bollard pull of 84 tonnes and a speed of 15 knots.
The new tug will be operated on the US East Coast alongside other vessels i the McAllister Towing fleet.