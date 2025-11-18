P&O Maritime Logistics welcomes new tug to fleet

Measuring 22.4 metres in length, with a 10.84-metre beam, a 4.4-metre moulded depth and an approximate navigational draught of 4.89 metres, Al Fath can achieve a bollard pull of 50 tonnes and a free running speed of 12 knots.

Designed for efficient low-manning operation, the tug features advanced machinery automation systems and has been built to ensure significantly improved handling, seakeeping, and stability.