P&O Maritime Logistics welcomes new tug to fleet

P&O Maritime Logistics recently took delivery of a new ASD harbour tug.
Al Fath was designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. She is a sister of Semaih, which has been in operation with UAE-based Safeen Group since 2022.
Measuring 22.4 metres in length, with a 10.84-metre beam, a 4.4-metre moulded depth and an approximate navigational draught of 4.89 metres, Al Fath can achieve a bollard pull of 50 tonnes and a free running speed of 12 knots.
Designed for efficient low-manning operation, the tug features advanced machinery automation systems and has been built to ensure significantly improved handling, seakeeping, and stability.
Power for the tug is provided by two Caterpillar main engines.
The accommodation spaces include crew cabins, a mess/lounge, a galley, and a water closet with shower. All interior spaces have HVAC, and the sound levels are also greatly reduced due to resilient mounting for the engines and the essential equipment including the hydraulic pipes.
Al Fath will be operated in support of P&O Maritime Logistics' parent company DP World at the Port of Tartus in Syria.