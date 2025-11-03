Development underway on new electric tug for Japan's NYK

Development work has begun on a new electric harbour tug slated for Japanese shipowner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).
Construction of the tug will be undertaken by Keihin Dock. Power will be provided by a Corvus Orca Energy battery pack with a rated output of 2,712 kWh.
The tug will also be fitted with a large-capacity motor drive system supplied by TMEIC Corporation as well as a dynamic positioning system. Corvus Energy said the vessel will combine powerful zero-emission propulsion with enhanced crew comfort and safety.
The battery system will be supplied in partnership with Sumisho Marine and is scheduled for delivery in June 2026. The tug itself is expected to begin operation by the end of 2026 under Naikai Tug Boat Service, a company under the NYK Group.
"Batteries are ideally suited for tugs because they enable zero-emission operations during idling and low-power manoeuvres, with diesel engines only needed when maximum thrust is required," said Ole Jacob Irgens, EVP and Head of Regional Sales for Europe and Asia at Corvus Energy.
"This hybrid approach significantly reduces fuel consumption, emissions, noise, and maintenance—while enhancing efficiency and responsiveness. We strongly believe energy storage will become the standard for all tugs going forward."