Development underway on new electric tug for Japan's NYK

The tug will also be fitted with a large-capacity motor drive system supplied by TMEIC Corporation as well as a dynamic positioning system. Corvus Energy said the vessel will combine powerful zero-emission propulsion with enhanced crew comfort and safety.

The battery system will be supplied in partnership with Sumisho Marine and is scheduled for delivery in June 2026. The tug itself is expected to begin operation by the end of 2026 under Naikai Tug Boat Service, a company under the NYK Group.