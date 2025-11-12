Harbour Tugs and Operation

Construction begins on new emergency response tugs for Turkish coastal safety directorate

Steel-cutting ceremony for the new emergency response tugs of the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal SafetyMed Marine
The Eregli Shipyard of Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine has begun construction of two new emergency response tugs that will be operated by the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety (Kiyi Emniyeti Genel Mudurlugu; KEGM).

The tugs will be designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Each will measure 42 metres long and will be capable of generating a bollard pull of 130 tonnes.

Fitted with advanced off-ship firefighting systems in accordance with Fifi1 requirements, the tugs will be designed to respond quickly to emergency scenarios including high-risk terminal operations.

The advanced firefighting system, which will be supplied by FFS, will include two engine-driven pumps feeding monitors capable of delivering 1,200 m³/h of water and 300 m³/h of foam.

A robust fendering layout, including cylindrical and "W" block bow fenders and "D" fenders along the sheer line, will enable the KEGM tugs to provide safe and reliable manoeuvring in high-risk operations.

Each of the KEGM tugs will be crewed by 11 people and will have a service speed of 14 knots.

