Construction begins on new emergency response tugs for Turkish coastal safety directorate

The Eregli Shipyard of Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine has begun construction of two new emergency response tugs that will be operated by the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety (Kiyi Emniyeti Genel Mudurlugu; KEGM).

The tugs will be designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Each will measure 42 metres long and will be capable of generating a bollard pull of 130 tonnes.