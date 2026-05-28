Tugs

Tug News Roundup | May 28 – Canadian methanol-powered newbuilds, Romanian Navy support craft and more

Tug News Roundup | May 28 – Canadian methanol-powered newbuilds, Romanian Navy support craft and more
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Vietnamese and US operators have taken delivery of new harbour tugs while a Canadian customer will soon introduce two methanol-powered vessels into service. A Latin American towage company has placed orders for five new tugs. Lastly, construction has begun on new multi-role tugs for the Romanian Navy.

Kotug Canada to operate new dual-fuel methanol escort tugs

One of the two new methanol-powered escort tugs acquired by Kotug Canada
One of the two new methanol-powered escort tugs acquired by Kotug CanadaKotug

Kotug Canada recently unveiled what it said are the world’s first large, purpose-built dual-fuel methanol-powered escort tugs.

Designed by local naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), the 44-metre SD Aisemaht and SD Qwiy Aanitsa Sarah each have a bollard pull of between 115 and 120 tonnes, placing them among the most powerful escort tugs operating in Canada.

The vessels are equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on diesel or methanol, enabling substantial reductions in CO₂ emissions when supplied with renewable methanol. Fully compliant with IMO Tier III standards, the propulsion system on each tug integrates advanced emission control technologies, shaft alternators, and optimised energy management systems.

Maritime Partners takes delivery of first escort tug in new series

Naming and delivery ceremony of Marauder, a new tug acquired by Maritime Partners from Master Boat Builders, May 20, 2026. L-R: Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders; Alison Parker Carmel, ship's sponsor; and Bick Brooks, CEO of Maritime Partners
Naming and delivery ceremony of Marauder, a new tug acquired by Maritime Partners from Master Boat Builders, May 20, 2026. L-R: Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat Builders; Alison Parker Carmel, ship's sponsor; and Bick Brooks, CEO of Maritime PartnersMaster Boat Builders

Maritime Partners has taken delivery of Marauder, the first escort tug in a new series ordered by the company from Master Boat Builders of Alabama.

Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said that Marauder and her seven sisters will be capable of escort and harbour assist duties. Deliveries of all eight tugs are scheduled to be completed by 2027.

The new tug has a length of 88 feet (27 metres), a beam of 43 feet (13 metres), a depth of 19.5 feet (5.94 metres), and accommodation for six crewmembers.

Vietnam's HP Tugtranco welcomes new harbour tug to fleet

The new tug Tugtranco 01 at her Inauguration ceremony in the Port of Hai Phong
The new tug Tugtranco 01 at her Inauguration ceremony in the Port of Hai PhongHai Phong Port Towing and Transport

Vietnamese operator Hai Phong Port Towing and Transport (HP Tugtranco) recently welcomed a new ASD harbour tug to its fleet.

Tugtranco 01 was built by local shipyard Song Thu Corporation. The vessel's design was developed with the cooperation of the Institute of Military Ship Design.

The new tug has a steel hull, an LOA of 32 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a draught of 3.5 metres, and a total installed power of 5,000 hp (3,700 kW). HP Tugtranco said this is the first ASD tug to be operated at the Port of Hai Phong.

Saam orders five new tugs for Latin America operations

Trapananda, a Saam tug designed by Robert Allan Ltd
Trapananda, a Saam tug designed by Robert Allan LtdMarineTraffic.com/Gustavo Garrido

Saam Towage has placed an order for five new tugs as part of a fleet renewal program.

Saam CEO Hernán Gómez said that the acquisition of the new tugs is, "part of a long-term roadmap to continue strengthening our fleet and supporting our customers’ growth in the various markets where we operate."

Each new tug will be designed to meet a specific operational need and will, "provide safe, reliable and high-quality service,” Gómez added.

Turkish yard starts building tug trio for Romanian Navy

Romanian Navy and Med Marine representatives at the steel-cutting ceremony at Med Marine's Eregli Shipyard
Romanian Navy and Med Marine representatives at the steel-cutting ceremony at Med Marine's Eregli ShipyardMed Marine

Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine has begun construction of three new tugs in a series ordered by the Romanian Navy.

The steel-cutting ceremony marking the start of the tugs' construction was held at Med Marine's Eregli Shipyard. Design work on all three tugs will be undertaken by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).

The tugs will be operated primarily in the Black Sea, where they will support naval operations, port assistance, towing duties, and emergency response missions.

Europe
MENA
Asia
Canada
North America
Latin America
Kotug Canada
Robert Allan Ltd
Vietnam
Turkey
Chile
Romania
Med Marine
Saam Towage
Master Boat Builders
Romanian Navy
Maritime Partners
United States
Song Thu
Marauder (vessel)
Tugtranco 01 (vessel)
Institute of Military Ship Design (Vietnam)
Hai Phong Port Towing and Transport
SD Aisemaht (vessel)
SD Qwiy Aanitsa Sarah (vessel)
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
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