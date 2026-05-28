Tug News Roundup | May 28 – Canadian methanol-powered newbuilds, Romanian Navy support craft and more

Vietnamese and US operators have taken delivery of new harbour tugs while a Canadian customer will soon introduce two methanol-powered vessels into service. A Latin American towage company has placed orders for five new tugs. Lastly, construction has begun on new multi-role tugs for the Romanian Navy.
Kotug Canada recently unveiled what it said are the world’s first large, purpose-built dual-fuel methanol-powered escort tugs.
Designed by local naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), the 44-metre SD Aisemaht and SD Qwiy Aanitsa Sarah each have a bollard pull of between 115 and 120 tonnes, placing them among the most powerful escort tugs operating in Canada.
The vessels are equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on diesel or methanol, enabling substantial reductions in CO₂ emissions when supplied with renewable methanol. Fully compliant with IMO Tier III standards, the propulsion system on each tug integrates advanced emission control technologies, shaft alternators, and optimised energy management systems.
Maritime Partners has taken delivery of Marauder, the first escort tug in a new series ordered by the company from Master Boat Builders of Alabama.
Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said that Marauder and her seven sisters will be capable of escort and harbour assist duties. Deliveries of all eight tugs are scheduled to be completed by 2027.
The new tug has a length of 88 feet (27 metres), a beam of 43 feet (13 metres), a depth of 19.5 feet (5.94 metres), and accommodation for six crewmembers.
Vietnamese operator Hai Phong Port Towing and Transport (HP Tugtranco) recently welcomed a new ASD harbour tug to its fleet.
Tugtranco 01 was built by local shipyard Song Thu Corporation. The vessel's design was developed with the cooperation of the Institute of Military Ship Design.
The new tug has a steel hull, an LOA of 32 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a draught of 3.5 metres, and a total installed power of 5,000 hp (3,700 kW). HP Tugtranco said this is the first ASD tug to be operated at the Port of Hai Phong.
Saam Towage has placed an order for five new tugs as part of a fleet renewal program.
Saam CEO Hernán Gómez said that the acquisition of the new tugs is, "part of a long-term roadmap to continue strengthening our fleet and supporting our customers’ growth in the various markets where we operate."
Each new tug will be designed to meet a specific operational need and will, "provide safe, reliable and high-quality service,” Gómez added.
Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine has begun construction of three new tugs in a series ordered by the Romanian Navy.
The steel-cutting ceremony marking the start of the tugs' construction was held at Med Marine's Eregli Shipyard. Design work on all three tugs will be undertaken by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).
The tugs will be operated primarily in the Black Sea, where they will support naval operations, port assistance, towing duties, and emergency response missions.