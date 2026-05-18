Turkish yard starts building tug trio for Romanian Navy

Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine has begun construction of three new tugs in a series ordered by the Romanian Navy.
The steel-cutting ceremony marking the start of the tugs' construction was held at Med Marine's Eregli Shipyard. Design work on all three tugs will be undertaken by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).
The tugs will be operated primarily in the Black Sea, where they will support naval operations, port assistance, towing duties, and emergency response missions.
Med Marine said the RAL tug design will combine compact proportions with reliable pulling power, delivering a minimum bollard pull of 55 tonnes and speeds of up to 12 knots.
The company added that the tugs will be engineered for agility and endurance, as they will be tailored for demanding naval and port operations where precision and responsiveness are essential.
Each tug will have a length of 25.4 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a depth of 4.4 metres, a draught of 4.9 metres, and a gross tonnage of 316.