Kotug Canada to operate new dual-fuel methanol escort tugs

Kotug Canada recently unveiled what it said are the world’s first large, purpose-built dual-fuel methanol-powered escort tugs.

Designed by local naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), the 44-metre SD Aisemaht and SD Qwiy Aanitsa Sarah each have a bollard pull of between 115 and 120 tonnes, placing them among the most powerful escort tugs operating in Canada.

The vessels are equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on diesel or methanol, enabling substantial reductions in CO₂ emissions when supplied with renewable methanol. Fully compliant with IMO Tier III standards, the propulsion system on each tug integrates advanced emission control technologies, shaft alternators, and optimised energy management systems.