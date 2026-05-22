Saam orders five new tugs for Latin America operations

Saam Towage has placed an order for five new tugs as part of a fleet renewal program.
Saam CEO Hernán Gómez said that the acquisition of the new tugs is, "part of a long-term roadmap to continue strengthening our fleet and supporting our customers’ growth in the various markets where we operate."
Each new tug will be designed to meet a specific operational need and will, "provide safe, reliable and high-quality service,” Gómez added.
The vessels will be designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd and will feature high levels of power, safety and manoeuvrability.
Saam said the tugs will be equipped with Fifi1 capabilities, Kongsberg azimuthing thrusters, and Caterpillar engines that will deliver a bollard pull of between 70 and 80 tons, making them particularly well-suited for demanding harbour operations.
The new tugs will join the Saam Towage fleet in various countries across the region, including Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and Chile.