Saam orders five new tugs for Latin America operations

Saam Towage has placed an order for five new tugs as part of a fleet renewal program.

Saam CEO Hernán Gómez said that the acquisition of the new tugs is, "part of a long-term roadmap to continue strengthening our fleet and supporting our customers’ growth in the various markets where we operate."

Each new tug will be designed to meet a specific operational need and will, "provide safe, reliable and high-quality service,” Gómez added.