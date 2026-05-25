Vietnam's HP Tugtranco welcomes new harbour tug to fleet

Vietnamese operator Hai Phong Port Towing and Transport (HP Tugtranco) recently welcomed a new ASD harbour tug to its fleet.

Tugtranco 01 was built by local shipyard Song Thu Corporation. The vessel's design was developed with the cooperation of the Institute of Military Ship Design.

The new tug has a steel hull, an LOA of 32 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a draught of 3.5 metres, and a total installed power of 5,000 hp (3,700 kW). HP Tugtranco said this is the first ASD tug to be operated at the Port of Hai Phong.