Vietnam's HP Tugtranco welcomes new harbour tug to fleet

Vietnamese operator Hai Phong Port Towing and Transport (HP Tugtranco) recently welcomed a new ASD harbour tug to its fleet.
Tugtranco 01 was built by local shipyard Song Thu Corporation. The vessel's design was developed with the cooperation of the Institute of Military Ship Design.
The new tug has a steel hull, an LOA of 32 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a draught of 3.5 metres, and a total installed power of 5,000 hp (3,700 kW). HP Tugtranco said this is the first ASD tug to be operated at the Port of Hai Phong.
The owner said the tug has been fitted with systems to ensure maritime safety, environmental pollution prevention, and rescue support according to current technical regulations.
Tugtranco 01 is the 12th vessel to join HP Tugtranco's current active harbour support fleet. The tug will be used primarily to assist large-tonnage vessels in the Port of Hai Phong's deeper waters, particularly those near the Lach Huyen international gateway port area.