Tug News Roundup | January 23 – Deliveries to US and Turkey, Russian icebreaking tug design and more

Deliveries include two emergency response tugs for a Turkish Government operator and an inland pusher for a US shipping company. Orders have meanwhile been placed by customers in Brazil and Qatar. Lastly, a Russian design bureau has unveiled design images of a new harbour tug that can also be used for icebreaking.
The Qatari Emiri Navy (QEN) has placed an order for two ASD tugs in a series to support its operations in both port and offshore waters.
One of the tugs is already under construction and is scheduled to be handed over to the QEN later this year. The keel of the second tug was laid last December and delivery will take place in the second quarter of 2027.
Each tug will have a length of 32.7 metres, a beam of 12.82 metres, and bollard pulls of 82.4 tonnes and 77.4 tonnes ahead and astern, respectively.
Construction recently began on two new pusher tugs in a series ordered by Brazilian river transport company Hermasa Navegacao da Amazonia.
The tugs were designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd and will be tailored to the unique conditions of the Madeira River system in Brazil's Amazon region.
The vessels will handle barges transporting grain in the region. Once in service, they will be able to operate on B100 biodiesel as well as conventional marine diesel.
New Orleans-based Canal Barge Company has taken delivery of the first vessel in a new series of four inland pusher tugs designed and built by C&C Marine and Repair.
Al Sloss has a length of 87 feet ( metres), a beam of 34 feet ( metres), and accommodation for up to eight crewmembers. Power is provided by two Mitsubishi S12-R main engines that each produce 1,300 hp ( kW).
The engines drive two propellers via Reintjes WAF 665 gearboxes. Also fitted are two FPT generators to supply power for the various onboard systems.
The Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety (Kıyı Emniyeti Genel Müdürlüğü; KEGM) recently took delivery of two new emergency response tugs in a series designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
Optimised for multi-role functionality, Kurtarma 21 and Kurtarma 22 are each fitted with a high-performance escort winch on the foredeck, ensuring they can take on escort operations and ship-assist work in Turkey's busy ports. The aft deck on each tug is meanwhile equipped with a tow hook for long line towing operations.
The new KEGM tugs each feature comfortable accommodation for up to 10 crewmembers, supporting extended missions and ensuring crew welfare.
Russian engineering firm Petrobalt Design Bureau recently introduced a concept design for a new icebreaking tug fitted with a hybrid electric propulsion system.
The tug will primarily run on batteries whereas diesel generators will be used to provide propulsive power as backup or when navigating in difficult ice conditions.
The vessel's duties will include towing of other vessels and floating objects, icebreaking in port waters, and limited cargo transport.