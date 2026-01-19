New emergency response tugs delivered to Turkish coastal safety directorate

The Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety (Kıyı Emniyeti Genel Müdürlüğü; KEGM) recently took delivery of two new emergency response tugs in a series designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
Optimised for multi-role functionality, Kurtarma 21 and Kurtarma 22 are each fitted with a high-performance escort winch on the foredeck, ensuring they can take on escort operations and ship-assist work in Turkey's busy ports. The aft deck on each tug is meanwhile equipped with a tow hook for long line towing operations.
The new KEGM tugs each feature comfortable accommodation for up to 10 crewmembers, supporting extended missions and ensuring crew welfare.
In line with the latest environmental standards, both Kurtarma 21 and Kurtarma 22 are outfitted with selective catalytic reduction and diesel exhaust fluid systems, making them fully compliant with IMO Tier II emission level requirements.
Each tug has an LOA of 29.15 metres including the fenders, a moulded beam of 13 metres, a moulded depth of 5.44 metres, and a gross tonnage of just under 500. The vessels were designed and constructed to comply with all applicable rules and regulations of Bureau Veritas.
Two MTU 16V4000M65L main engines each rated 2,560 kW at 1800 rpm drive Kongsberg US 255 FP Z-drives fitted with 2.7-metre fixed pitch propellers in TK nozzles. This propulsion setup enabled each of the new tugs to achieve bollard pulls greater than 82 tonnes and top speeds of 13.5 knots during sea trials.
The tugs are also each equipped with two firefighting monitors and a Palfinger Marine knuckle boom crane.