New emergency response tugs delivered to Turkish coastal safety directorate

The Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety (Kıyı Emniyeti Genel Müdürlüğü; KEGM) recently took delivery of two new emergency response tugs in a series designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.

Optimised for multi-role functionality, Kurtarma 21 and Kurtarma 22 are each fitted with a high-performance escort winch on the foredeck, ensuring they can take on escort operations and ship-assist work in Turkey's busy ports. The aft deck on each tug is meanwhile equipped with a tow hook for long line towing operations.

The new KEGM tugs each feature comfortable accommodation for up to 10 crewmembers, supporting extended missions and ensuring crew welfare.