Russian design firm unveils hybrid icebreaking tug concept

The hull will be capable of breaking ice up to 40 cm thick while the electric propulsion will feature frequency regulation for improved control. Fenders on the bow and the stern will protect the hull from impact damage during towing operations.

A single full charge of the batteries will permit whole-day operation or navigation for up to 100 kilometres.

The completed tug will have a length of 25 metres, a beam of 6.8 metres, a draught of only 1.6 metres, and a service speed of just under 10 knots. The design is classed by the Russian Classification Society.