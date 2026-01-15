Russian design firm unveils hybrid icebreaking tug concept

Russian engineering firm Petrobalt Design Bureau recently introduced a concept design for a new icebreaking tug fitted with a hybrid electric propulsion system.
The tug will primarily run on batteries whereas diesel generators will be used to provide propulsive power as backup or when navigating in difficult ice conditions.
The vessel's duties will include towing of other vessels and floating objects, icebreaking in port waters, and limited cargo transport.
The hull will be capable of breaking ice up to 40 cm thick while the electric propulsion will feature frequency regulation for improved control. Fenders on the bow and the stern will protect the hull from impact damage during towing operations.
A single full charge of the batteries will permit whole-day operation or navigation for up to 100 kilometres.
The completed tug will have a length of 25 metres, a beam of 6.8 metres, a draught of only 1.6 metres, and a service speed of just under 10 knots. The design is classed by the Russian Classification Society.