Canal Barge Company welcomes first pusher tug in new series

New Orleans-based Canal Barge Company has taken delivery of the first vessel in a new series of four inland pusher tugs designed and built by C&C Marine and Repair.

Al Sloss has a length of 87 feet ( metres), a beam of 34 feet ( metres), and accommodation for up to eight crewmembers. Power is provided by two Mitsubishi S12-R main engines that each produce 1,300 hp ( kW).

The engines drive two propellers via Reintjes WAF 665 gearboxes. Also fitted are two FPT generators to supply power for the various onboard systems.