Canal Barge Company welcomes first pusher tug in new series

New Orleans-based Canal Barge Company has taken delivery of the first vessel in a new series of four inland pusher tugs designed and built by C&C Marine and Repair.
Al Sloss has a length of 87 feet ( metres), a beam of 34 feet ( metres), and accommodation for up to eight crewmembers. Power is provided by two Mitsubishi S12-R main engines that each produce 1,300 hp ( kW).
The engines drive two propellers via Reintjes WAF 665 gearboxes. Also fitted are two FPT generators to supply power for the various onboard systems.
The electronics suite consists of radars from Furuno, Standard Horizon VHF radios, an AIS, a bridge alarm system, a satellite compass, and a loudhailer. Two Carlisle and Finch 1,000W searchlights are also fitted.
The deck equipment meanwhile includes a five-ton vertical capstan and two 40-ton winches, all supplied by Wintech.
Construction of Al Sloss lasted approximately six months. The six remaining tugs in the series are scheduled to be delivered to Canal Barge at intervals of two to three months.