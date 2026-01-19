Construction begins on river tugs for Brazilian operator Hermasa

The tugs will be designed for shallow-draught operation, enabling safe and efficient navigation throughout the Amazon River basin. When completed, each vessel will be capable of pushing up to 20 barges with a combined cargo capacity of 32,000 tonnes.

Each tug will have an LOA of 30 metres, a moulded beam of 12 metres, a moulded depth of 3.2 metres, a draught of only 2.3 metres, and accommodation for up to 10 crewmembers.

The vessels will be designed to Brazilian flag rules and will be certified as inland navigating vessels by the American Bureau of Shipping under the class notation ✠ A1 River Service, Towing Vessel, ✠ AMS.