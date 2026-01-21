Qatari Emiri Navy orders two tugs for port and offshore use

The Qatari Emiri Navy (QEN) has placed an order for two ASD tugs in a series to support its operations in both port and offshore waters.

One of the tugs is already under construction and is scheduled to be handed over to the QEN later this year. The keel of the second tug was laid last December and delivery will take place in the second quarter of 2027.

Each tug will have a length of 32.7 metres, a beam of 12.82 metres, and bollard pulls of 82.4 tonnes and 77.4 tonnes ahead and astern, respectively.