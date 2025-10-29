Tanker News Roundup | October 29 – Russian and Chinese LNG carriers, bunkering ship for France and more

A Qatari owner has taken delivery of its newest LNG carriers while development continues on similar vessels in China and Russia. A Norwegian operator has placed orders for additional VLCCs and a French bunkering specialist has selected a Chinese yard to supply two newbuildings.
Bruton's wholly owned subsidiary Andes Tankers III, its subsidiaries and China's New Times Shipbuilding (NTS) have entered into final newbuilding contracts for two new scrubber-fitted very large crude carriers (VLCCs) plus options for two additional VLCCs at the same price subject to Andes Tankers III declaring the option before December 31, 2025.
The two firm vessels are scheduled for delivery to Andes Tankers III between Q4 2028 and Q2 2029, whilst the optional vessels, if declared, are scheduled for delivery between Q3 and Q4 2029. Bruton said all vessels carry the option to be converted to LNG dual-fuel ready ships.
QatarEnergy and China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding formally named two new LNG carriers on Friday, October 17.
Mihzham and Doushani are the latest examples in a series of LNG carriers ordered by QatarEnergy from Hudong-Zhonghua.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding held simultaneous keel-laying ceremonies for three LNG carriers on Tuesday, October 14.
The vessels all belong to the same series of LNG carriers. Two of the ships are to be delivered to Malaysian owners Petronas and KA Energy following completion while the third is slated for China National Offshore Oil Corporation.
French shipping company the Sogestran Group has selected China Merchants Industry Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard for the construction of two new bunkering vessels in a series.
The ships will be operated by Sogestran partner Petroineos in supplying B24 and B100 biofuels, hydrotreated vegetable oil, and methanol to ships in the Fos, Marseille and Toulon areas.
Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has begun development of a new series of LNG carriers designed to comply with Arc4 ice class requirements.
The series was designed jointly by USC's Nevsky Design Bureau and Northern Design Bureau. Each vessel in the series will have an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 47 metres, a draught of 12 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 170,000 cubic metres.