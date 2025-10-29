Tanker News Roundup | October 29 – Russian and Chinese LNG carriers, bunkering ship for France and more

Bruton's wholly owned subsidiary Andes Tankers III, its subsidiaries and China's New Times Shipbuilding (NTS) have entered into final newbuilding contracts for two new scrubber-fitted very large crude carriers (VLCCs) plus options for two additional VLCCs at the same price subject to Andes Tankers III declaring the option before December 31, 2025.

The two firm vessels are scheduled for delivery to Andes Tankers III between Q4 2028 and Q2 2029, whilst the optional vessels, if declared, are scheduled for delivery between Q3 and Q4 2029. Bruton said all vessels carry the option to be converted to LNG dual-fuel ready ships.