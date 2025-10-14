Russian builder unveils new design of ice-capable LNG carrier

The propulsion will deliver a speed of 19.5 knots and enable the ship to stay out at sea for up to 45 days. The Arc4 ice class hull will meanwhile enable safe navigation in one-year ice with an average thickness of 0.9 metre.

Accommodation will be available for 38 crewmembers plus up to 12 additional personnel. Crew spaces will include both one-person and two-person cabins with en suite toilets and a mess with seating for 38.

According to USC Deputy General Director for Engineering Boris Boris Bogomolov, the vessel's design will ensure compatibility with Gazprom's LNG terminal at the Port of Ust-Luga.