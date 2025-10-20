QatarEnergy's two new LNG carriers formerly named

QatarEnergy and China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding formally named two new LNG carriers on Friday, October 17.
Mihzham and Doushani are the latest examples in a series of LNG carriers ordered by QatarEnergy from Hudong-Zhonghua.
The acquisition of the new ships is in line with QatarEnergy’s goal of operating over a hundred vessels to form what it claims will be the world’s largest single fleet of LNG carriers.
The ships each have an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. They also boast twin-skeg designs as well as and other systems for improving hydrodynamics and reducing emissions.
The ships will each be powered by a dual-fuel diesel engine equipped with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system, which can help reduce methane slip in gas mode as well as greenhouse gas emissions.
By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system allows some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing each ship's emissions.