QatarEnergy's two new LNG carriers formerly named

The acquisition of the new ships is in line with QatarEnergy’s goal of operating over a hundred vessels to form what it claims will be the world’s largest single fleet of LNG carriers.

The ships each have an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. They also boast twin-skeg designs as well as and other systems for improving hydrodynamics and reducing emissions.