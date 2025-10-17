Keel-laying ceremonies held for three new LNG carriers at Chinese shipyard

Once completed, each ship will have an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. Each ship will also boast a twin-skeg design as well as other systems for improving hydrodynamics and reducing carbon emissions.

The ships will be powered by dual-fuel diesel engines equipped with intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) systems, which can help reduce methane slip in gas mode as well as greenhouse gas emissions.

By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system on each ship will allow some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing emissions.