France's Sogestran taps Chinese yard for bunker tanker pair

French shipping company the Sogestran Group has selected China Merchants Industry Yangzhou Dingheng Shipyard for the construction of two new bunkering vessels in a series.
The ships will be operated by Sogestran partner Petroineos in supplying B24 and B100 biofuels, hydrotreated vegetable oil, and methanol to ships in the Fos, Marseille and Toulon areas.
Sogestran said the ships will be capable of transporting three different products simultaneously for a total maximum capacity of 4,500 cubic metres. Power for each ship will be provided by diesel-electric propulsion arrangement.
The vessels' design been developed specifically to optimise access to the docks of the Petroineos refinery in Lavéra. Design work on the vessels was undertaken by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin via its Shanghai office.
Crew spaces on each ship will include private cabins, sanitary facilities, and a gym.
Construction of the ships is scheduled to begin in November 2026. Sogestran expects deliveries to commence in early 2028.