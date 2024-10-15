VESSEL REVIEW | Rex Tillerson & Umm Ghuwailina – QatarEnergy expands LNG carrier fleet with 174,000cbm newbuilds

Fitted with advanced emissions reduction systems

The acquisition of the new ships is in line with QatarEnergy’s goal of operating over a hundred vessels to form what it claims will be the world’s largest single fleet of LNG carriers.

The newbuilds each have an LOA of 299 metres (981 feet), a beam of 46.4 metres (152 feet), a depth of 26.25 metres (86.12 feet), and a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres (6.14 million cubic feet). Each ship also boasts a twin-skeg design as well as and other systems for improving hydrodynamics and reducing carbon emissions.