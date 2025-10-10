Tanker News Roundup | October 10 – Russian LNG carrier submarine project, Korean chemical tanker order and more

DM Shipping of South Korea has awarded China's Jiangxi New Jiangzhou Shipbuilding Heavy Industry a contract for the construction of three stainless steel oil and chemical tankers in a series.

The three ships are scheduled to be handed over to DM Shipping between 2028 and 2029 under the contract, which has a total value of approximately CNY1.2 billion (US$170 million).

The ships will each have an LOA of 185 metres, a beam of 28.6 metres, a depth of 15.5 metres, a draught of 10.3 metres, a deadweight of 33,000, and dual-fuel propulsion systems that can also run on methanol.

As with other vessels in the DM Shipping fleet, the newbuildings will be deployed on chemical cargo trade routes encompassing South Korea, Japan, China, Australia, and Latin America.