Sea trials completed for QatarEnergy's newest LNG carrier

China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has completed conducting sea trials of a new LNG carrier ordered by QatarEnergy.
The ship belongs to a series of LNG carriers that include the 2024-built Rex Tillerson, Umm Ghuwailina and Hlaitan and the 2025-built Limail and Al Tuwar.
The acquisition of the new ships is in line with QatarEnergy’s goal of operating over a hundred vessels to form what it claims will be the world’s largest single fleet of LNG carriers.
Like her earlier sisters, the ship has an LOA of 299 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. She also boasts a twin-skeg design as well as and other systems for improving hydrodynamics and reducing carbon emissions.
The ship is powered by a dual-fuel diesel engine equipped with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system, which can help reduce methane slip in gas mode as well as greenhouse gas emissions.
By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system allows some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing the ship's emissions.