Japan’s Imabari delivers 52,000DWT product tanker

Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered the 52,000 DWT product tanker Nave Ohana on September 25. The vessel was constructed at the group’s Minaminippon Shipbuilding yard.
Nave Ohana measures 184.94 metres in length, 32.20 metres in width, and 19.10 metres in depth. It has a deadweight of 49,994 and a gross tonnage of 30,591.
Its main engine is a MAN 6S50ME-C10.6, providing a service speed of approximately 14.5 knots. The vessel is classed by NK and sails under the Panamanian flag.
According to the builder, Nave Ohana is capable of carrying IMO Type II and III chemical products. Each cargo tank is equipped with an independent submerged pump, enabling simultaneous loading of six different chemical types. The tanks feature a bone-free design, which Imabari said improves cleaning efficiency and reduces residual oil.
The vessel meets international environmental standards, including the marine pollution prevention (MARPOL) and ballast water management conventions.
In addition to complying with Phase 2 CO2 emission requirements, Imabari stated that Nave Ohana addresses Phase 3 standards ahead of schedule. It is also equipped with ballast water treatment systems and technology meeting third NOx emission regulations.
It is also equipped with energy-saving additives near the propeller, high-efficiency propellers, and extra-hull coatings that reduce friction with seawater.