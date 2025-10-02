Japan’s Imabari delivers 52,000DWT product tanker

Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered the 52,000 DWT product tanker Nave Ohana on September 25. The vessel was constructed at the group’s Minaminippon Shipbuilding yard.

Nave Ohana measures 184.94 metres in length, 32.20 metres in width, and 19.10 metres in depth. It has a deadweight of 49,994 and a gross tonnage of 30,591.