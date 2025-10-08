Tankers

Uni-Tankers and Japanese partner launch new tanker

Marex Mia
Marex MiaUni-Tankers
Danish shipping company Uni-Tankers has expanded its fleet with the addition of a new vessel, the Marex Mia. The ship, which is owned by the company’s Japanese business partner Marex Maritime, was officially named at a ceremony in Japan.

The new vessel has a length of 130 metres and a cargo capacity of 12,500 tons. The company said it has been built with upgrades for improved energy efficiency.

The company noted that the ship was named in honour of Uni-Tankers’ co-owner, Mia Østergaard Rechnitzer.

Rechnitzer commented, "I am very grateful to be part of launching this vessel, which represents yet another important step in Uni-Tankers’ strategy to renew and modernise the fleet."

"With this addition, we reinforce our commitment to reducing our environmental impact through the renewal of our fleet with modern, energy-efficient tonnage," said Per Ekmann, CEO of Uni-Tankers.

The new ship is a sister vessel to the Marex Nina, which was launched last year. The Marex Mia is the third vessel delivered under the partnership between the two companies, with a fourth vessel expected in 2027.

