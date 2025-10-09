Putin approves development of LNG carrier submarines

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed official support for an ongoing project that seeks to develop nuclear-powered submarines specifically designed for transporting LNG.
Mikhail Kovalchuk, Director of Russian nuclear research facility the Kurchatov Institute, said the submarines are being presented as an alternative to traditional LNG carriers, which are unable to navigate year-round in Arctic waters without icebreakers providing escort.
Kovalchuk recently told local media that the project now has Mr Putin's full support.
The project was initially disclosed in October 2024.
Russian state media confirmed that each submarine will have a length of 360 metres and a capacity of 180,000 tonnes of LNG. Each will also be fitted with the same type of nuclear reactors being used on Russia's current fleet of heavy icebreakers.
Because the submarines will be capable of navigating while submerged and will thus not be affected by surface ice conditions, they can lessen sailing times to and from the Arctic.
Officials expect the submarines to be able to complete a voyage from the Arctic through the Northern Sea Route in 12 days, whereas a traditional LNG carrier will need 20 days to cover the same distance.