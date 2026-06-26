Tanker News Roundup | June 26 – Greek gas carrier delivery, Brazilian MR1 orders and more

Hong Kong-based shipping company Pacific Gas recently took delivery of a new very large ethane carrier (VLEC) built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard.

Pacific Ineos Chocolate belongs to a series of VLECs that also include the 2021-built Pacific Ineos Belstaff and the 2025-built Pacific Ineos Mio.

The newbuild has an LOA of 230 metres, a beam of 36.6 metres, a depth of 22.5 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 99,000 cubic metres. The ship will be used for the transport of ethane, ethylene, LPG and other liquefied gases.