Pacific Gas welcomes 99,000cbm VLEC to fleet

Hong Kong-based shipping company Pacific Gas took delivery of a new very large ethane carrier (VLEC) from China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard on Monday, September 29.
Pacific Ineos Mio has an LOA of 230 metres, a beam of 36.6 metres, a depth of 22.5 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 99,000 cubic metres, thus making it one of the largest VLECs in operation today. The ship will be used for the transport of ethane, ethylene, LPG and other liquefied gases.
The ship's design ensures compatibility with many major LPG terminals worldwide. Other onboard systems include those that help minimise instances of boil-off gas, thus reducing risk of cargo loss.
Power is provided by a dual-fuel main engine that can also run on ethane.
Pacific Ineos Mio belongs to a series of four ships. The first ship, Pacific Ineos Belstaff, was delivered in 2021, while the final ship in the series will be handed over before the end of this year.