Pacific Gas welcomes 99,000cbm VLEC to fleet

Hong Kong-based shipping company Pacific Gas took delivery of a new very large ethane carrier (VLEC) from China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Jiangnan Shipyard on Monday, September 29.

Pacific Ineos Mio has an LOA of 230 metres, a beam of 36.6 metres, a depth of 22.5 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 99,000 cubic metres, thus making it one of the largest VLECs in operation today. The ship will be used for the transport of ethane, ethylene, LPG and other liquefied gases.