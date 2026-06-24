Brazil's Transpetro taps local shipyard for four MR1 tankers

Transpetro, the logistics arm of Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras, has awarded local shipbuilder Estaleiro Rio Grande (ERG) a contract for the construction of four MR1 tankers in a series.

The contract has a value of approximately US$427 million and will cover the construction of ships that will transport oil and oil products via coastal waters.

Petrobras expects the first ship will be delivered within 33 months. The four MR1 tankers and 48 other ships will be built as part of an ongoing fleet renewal program of Transpetro.