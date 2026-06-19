Capital Clean Energy Carriers takes delivery of new LNG carrier from Korean yard

According to CCEC, the vessel will then begin either a five-year charter originally assigned to Athlos or a seven-year charter allocated to Archon, both of which include an additional five-year option.

To fund the acquisition, CCEC used cash on hand alongside a new senior secured bridge loan facility of $216 million. The company reported that this bridge loan is scheduled to be refinanced in July 2026 through the drawdown of an eight-year JOLCO facility of the same amount.

The new addition represents the 14th liquefied natural gas carrier delivered to CCEC. The firm stated that its under-construction fleet contains seven additional vessels, which are scheduled for delivery between the third quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.