Gas

Capital Clean Energy Carriers takes delivery of new LNG carrier from Korean yard

Axios II of Capital Gas
Axios II, a sister ship of the AgamemnonCapital Gas Ship Management
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Capital Clean Energy Carriers has taken delivery of its latest vessel, Agamemnon, a liquefied natural gas carrier built by HD Hyundai Samho.

The Greece-based shipowner reported that the 174,000-cubic-metre vessel immediately commenced a time charter with an unnamed energy company on June 17.

Running through March 2027, this initial charter will be followed by another long-term agreement at the option of the company.

According to CCEC, the vessel will then begin either a five-year charter originally assigned to Athlos or a seven-year charter allocated to Archon, both of which include an additional five-year option.

To fund the acquisition, CCEC used cash on hand alongside a new senior secured bridge loan facility of $216 million. The company reported that this bridge loan is scheduled to be refinanced in July 2026 through the drawdown of an eight-year JOLCO facility of the same amount.

The new addition represents the 14th liquefied natural gas carrier delivered to CCEC. The firm stated that its under-construction fleet contains seven additional vessels, which are scheduled for delivery between the third quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

Europe
Asia
Greece
South Korea
HD Hyundai Samho
Capital Clean Energy Carriers
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