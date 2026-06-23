Dorian LPG orders newbuild VLGC and agrees to sell three vessels

Dorian LPG has entered into an agreement with South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai to construct one 90,000-cubic-metre very large gas carrier.

Scheduled for delivery in July 2029, the vessel carries a purchase price of approximately $115 million.

Designed as a dual-fuel Panamax vessel, the newbuilding will be capable of transiting the older locks of the Panama Canal. The vessel will feature a shaft generator designed to harness mechanical energy from the main propulsion system.