Tanker News Roundup | July 24 – Asian yards focus: new LNG bunkering vessel, UK coastal chemical carrier and more

Recent deliveries include gas carriers for operators in Singapore and Qatar and a chemical tanker for a UK owner. A new LNG bunkering ship has been launched. Lastly, a Chinese yard has secured an order for four crude tankers.
Chinese shipbuilder Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering has launched a new bunkering vessel ordered by Avenir LNG.
Avenir Ambition will be used for both ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG and supply of LNG to shore terminals. She is the first vessel to be launched under Avenir LNG's current newbuilding programme.
The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year, after which she will chartered by Vitol International Shipping under a 15-year-agreement. The second bunkering ship from the same series will be handed over in 2027.
Montfort Maritime, the Singapore-based, wholly owned shipping subsidiary of Swiss conglomerate the Montfort Group, has taken delivery of a new LPG tanker built by Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding in China.
MFM Nicole is the first vessel in a series of six LPG tankers ordered by Montfort Maritime from the same builder. Construction of the ship was undertaken in compliance with Panamanian flag and Lloyd's Register class requirements.
The newbuild has an LOA of 180 metres, a beam of 29 metres, a draught of 10.6 metres, a depth of 19 metres, a total cargo capacity of 40,000 cubic metres, and a speed of 16 knots.
UK shipowner James Fisher and Sons formally named its newest chemical tanker in a ceremony on the River Thames in London on Tuesday, July 21.
Orca Fisher is the first ship in a new series of chemical tankers optimised for coastal routes. The tanker was built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard to a design developed by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB.
The ship has a gross tonnage of just under 5,000 and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also operate on LNG. James Fisher said she is also fitted with technologies that reduce fuel consumption, improve operational performance, and enhance safety.
Titan Wind Energy Suzhou Company announced that a subsidiary of an international shipowner contracted its wholly owned offshore engineering unit to construct up to four 113,800 DWT crude oil tankers.
The transaction involves two firm orders alongside two optional vessels, carrying a total value of approximately CNY1.874 billion ($257.8 million).
The agreement allocates approximately CNY937 million for the two firm orders and an equal amount for the option vessels, which the buyer may confirm within 30 days of signing. Each tanker measures approximately 248.8 metres in length, 44 metres in beam, and 21.5 metres in depth, with deliveries scheduled in batches between 2028 and 2029.
QatarEnergy formally named its newest LNG carrier in a ceremony in South Korea on Tuesday, July 14.
Halwan was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries as the ninth ship in a series of 12 LNG carriers ordered by QatarEnergy. The vessel will be managed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.
The newbuild has an LOA of approximately 299.99 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, and a WinGD X-DF 2.1 low-speed, dual-fuel engine that can operate on either diesel or LNG.