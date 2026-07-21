Chinese yard secures first-ever tanker order from mystery shipowner

Titan Wind Energy Suzhou Company announced that a subsidiary of an international shipowner contracted its wholly owned offshore engineering unit to construct up to four 113,800 DWT crude oil tankers.

The transaction involves two firm orders alongside two optional vessels, carrying a total value of approximately CNY1.874 billion ($257.8 million).

The agreement allocates approximately CNY937 million for the two firm orders and an equal amount for the option vessels, which the buyer may confirm within 30 days of signing. Each tanker measures approximately 248.8 metres in length, 44 metres in beam, and 21.5 metres in depth, with deliveries scheduled in batches between 2028 and 2029.