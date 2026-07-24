Chinese yard floats out Avenir LNG's newest bunkering vessel

Chinese shipbuilder Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering has launched a new bunkering vessel ordered by Avenir LNG.

Avenir Ambition will be used for both ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG and supply of LNG to shore terminals. She is the first vessel to be launched under Avenir LNG's current newbuilding programme.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year, after which she will chartered by Vitol International Shipping under a 15-year-agreement. The second bunkering ship from the same series will be handed over in 2027.