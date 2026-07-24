Gas

Chinese yard floats out Avenir LNG's newest bunkering vessel

Launch of Avenir LNG's new bunkering vessel Avenir Ambition at the facilities of Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering, July 20, 2026
Launch of Avenir LNG's new bunkering vessel Avenir Ambition at the facilities of Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering, July 20, 2026Avenir LNG
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Chinese shipbuilder Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering has launched a new bunkering vessel ordered by Avenir LNG.

Avenir Ambition will be used for both ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG and supply of LNG to shore terminals. She is the first vessel to be launched under Avenir LNG's current newbuilding programme.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year, after which she will chartered by Vitol International Shipping under a 15-year-agreement. The second bunkering ship from the same series will be handed over in 2027.

After these two ships are delivered, Avenir LNG will have a fleet of seven bunkering vessels.

Upon completion, Avenir Ambition will have a length of 160 metres, a beam of 25 metres, a a total cargo capacity of 20,000 cubic metres, and a speed of 15.5 knots.

Power for the ship will be provided by a WinGD dual-fuel engine fitted with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling system.

Europe
United Kingdom
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LNG
Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering
Avenir LNG
Avenir Ambition (vessel)
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