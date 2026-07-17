QatarEnergy names newest 174,000cbm LNG carrier

QatarEnergy formally named its newest LNG carrier in a ceremony in South Korea on Tuesday, July 14.
Halwan was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries as the ninth ship in a series of 12 LNG carriers ordered by QatarEnergy. The vessel will be managed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.
The newbuild has an LOA of approximately 299.99 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, and a WinGD X-DF 2.1 low-speed, dual-fuel engine that can operate on either diesel or LNG.
The engine is equipped with an intelligent control by exhaust recycling (ICER) system, which can help reduce methane slip in gas mode as well as greenhouse gas emissions. By cooling and recirculating the exhaust gas, the ICER system allows some of the methane in the exhaust gas to be re-combusted, thus further reducing the ship's emissions.
The ship is also equipped with an air lubrication system and a reliquefaction device that re-liquefies surplus boil-off gas and returns it to the cargo tanks.