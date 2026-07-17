QatarEnergy names newest 174,000cbm LNG carrier

QatarEnergy formally named its newest LNG carrier in a ceremony in South Korea on Tuesday, July 14.

Halwan was built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries as the ninth ship in a series of 12 LNG carriers ordered by QatarEnergy. The vessel will be managed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

The newbuild has an LOA of approximately 299.99 metres, a beam of 46.4 metres, a depth of 26.25 metres, a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, and a WinGD X-DF 2.1 low-speed, dual-fuel engine that can operate on either diesel or LNG.