New LPG tanker joins Montfort Maritime fleet

Montfort Maritime, the Singapore-based, wholly owned shipping subsidiary of Swiss conglomerate the Montfort Group, has taken delivery of a new LPG tanker built by Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding in China.

MFM Nicole is the first vessel in a series of six LPG tankers ordered by Montfort Maritime from the same builder. Construction of the ship was undertaken in compliance with Panamanian flag and Lloyd's Register class requirements.

The newbuild has an LOA of 180 metres, a beam of 29 metres, a draught of 10.6 metres, a depth of 19 metres, a total cargo capacity of 40,000 cubic metres, and a speed of 16 knots.