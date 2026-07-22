James Fisher christens new dual-fuel chemical tanker

UK shipowner James Fisher and Sons formally named its newest chemical tanker in a ceremony on the River Thames in London on Tuesday, July 21.

Orca Fisher is the first ship in a new series of chemical tankers optimised for coastal routes. The tanker was built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard to a design developed by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB.

The ship has a gross tonnage of just under 5,000 and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also operate on LNG. James Fisher said she is also fitted with technologies that reduce fuel consumption, improve operational performance, and enhance safety.