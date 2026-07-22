James Fisher christens new dual-fuel chemical tanker

UK shipowner James Fisher and Sons formally named its newest chemical tanker in a ceremony on the River Thames in London on Tuesday, July 21.
Orca Fisher is the first ship in a new series of chemical tankers optimised for coastal routes. The tanker was built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard to a design developed by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB.
The ship has a gross tonnage of just under 5,000 and a dual-fuel propulsion system that can also operate on LNG. James Fisher said she is also fitted with technologies that reduce fuel consumption, improve operational performance, and enhance safety.
An optimised hull form, propulsion optimisation systems, and an integrated rudder and propeller design enhance performance underway, while waste heat recovery technology captures energy from cooling water, exhaust gases and onboard systems to improve energy efficiency alongside.
Smart ship connectivity and advanced safety systems – including Starlink connectivity – further support safer, more efficient operations and improved crew well-being, according to the owner.
Orca Fisher will be operated by James Fisher Maritime Transport primarily in northwest Europe, where she will deliver IMO class II chemicals and oil products on behalf of customers.