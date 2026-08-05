Tanker News Roundup | August 5 – Asian yards focus: Chinese LCO2 carrier delivery to Norway, Greek owner's new Korean-built shuttle vessel and more

Recent deliveries include gas carriers for operators in Norway, Greece, and Denmark. A new VLCC has meanwhile joined three sister ships for operation on the spot market.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers took delivery of a new 174,000-cubic-metre liquefied natural gas carrier named Alcaios I on July 31.
Built by South Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Samho, the vessel immediately commenced employment under an 18-month index-linked time charter.
The acquisition was funded using cash on hand alongside $170 million in proceeds raised by refinancing two existing sale and leaseback facilities for the LNG carriers Aristos I and Aristarchos. The refinanced facilities have a 10-year term, with Alcaios I pledged as additional mortgage security.
A new LCO2 carrier recently arrived in Norway to commence operations under Northern Lights, the joint venture company formed by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies.
Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore in China, Northern Purpose has been custom-designed to transport LCO₂ as part of the Northern Lights project, the world’s first cross-border CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure.
The vessel will now enter a long-term time charter and support the transport of captured CO₂ from industrial customers in Northwest Europe to Norway for permanent geological storage.
South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho has delivered its first very large ammonia carrier, Jane Maersk, to Danish shipping company Maersk. The 93,000-cubic-metre vessel is the first of 10 very large ammonia carriers that the shipbuilder is scheduled to deliver to the operator by September 2028.
The vessel measures 221 metres in length, 36.5 metres in width and 23.6 metres in height. It was designed to transport both liquefied ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
According to HD Hyundai Samho, ammonia's higher specific gravity than LPG, combined with its corrosive and toxic properties, required the vessel to incorporate specialised hull structures, cargo handling systems and a high-level alarm that responds specifically during ammonia loading operations.
DHT Holdings has taken delivery of a new very large crude carrier (VLCC) from South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho.
DHT Impala is the fourth ship in a series of VLCCs ordered by DHT Holdings. Three sister ships including DHT Antelope were handed over earlier this year.
DHT Holdings said the vessel will be operated in the spot market, enabling the company to benefit from short-term rate volatility.
Greek shipping firm Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) has taken delivery of Anfield DP, the third in a series of 12 DP2 suezmax shuttle tankers ordered from South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries.
The vessel will commence a 10-year charter with a US oil major, featuring options that could extend employment up to 20 years.
According to TEN, the delivery advances its expansion in the Brazilian offshore market, where it has maintained a presence since 2012. Following the latest addition, the company operates seven shuttle tankers under long-term employment, with nine additional vessels currently on order.