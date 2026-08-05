Tanker News Roundup | August 5 – Asian yards focus: Chinese LCO2 carrier delivery to Norway, Greek owner's new Korean-built shuttle vessel and more

Recent deliveries include gas carriers for operators in Norway, Greece, and Denmark. A new VLCC has meanwhile joined three sister ships for operation on the spot market.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers takes delivery of newbuild LNG carrier

Capital Clean Energy Carriers took delivery of a new 174,000-cubic-metre liquefied natural gas carrier named Alcaios I on July 31.

Built by South Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Samho, the vessel immediately commenced employment under an 18-month index-linked time charter.

The acquisition was funded using cash on hand alongside $170 million in proceeds raised by refinancing two existing sale and leaseback facilities for the LNG carriers Aristos I and Aristarchos. The refinanced facilities have a 10-year term, with Alcaios I pledged as additional mortgage security.