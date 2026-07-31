Northern Lights' fourth LCO2 carrier arrives in Norway

A new LCO 2 carrier recently arrived in Norway to commence operations under Northern Lights, the joint venture company formed by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies.

Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore in China, Northern Purpose has been custom-designed to transport LCO₂ as part of the Northern Lights project, the world’s first cross-border CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure.

The vessel will now enter a long-term time charter and support the transport of captured CO₂ from industrial customers in Northwest Europe to Norway for permanent geological storage.