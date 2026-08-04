Capital Clean Energy Carriers takes delivery of newbuild LNG carrier

Alcaios I is the 15th LNG carrier delivered to the company's current fleet design.

CCEC also has six LNG carriers under construction, with deliveries scheduled between the first quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2029.

The company currently operates a fleet of 20 vessels, comprising 15 LNG carriers, two dual-fuel medium gas carriers, two handy liquefied CO2 multi-gas carriers and one neo-Panamax containership. It also has 13 vessels on order for delivery between the third quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.