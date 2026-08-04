Capital Clean Energy Carriers takes delivery of newbuild LNG carrier

Capital Clean Energy Carriers took delivery of a new 174,000-cubic-metre liquefied natural gas carrier named Alcaios I on July 31.
Built by South Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Samho, the vessel immediately commenced employment under an 18-month index-linked time charter.
The acquisition was funded using cash on hand alongside $170 million in proceeds raised by refinancing two existing sale and leaseback facilities for the LNG carriers Aristos I and Aristarchos. The refinanced facilities have a 10-year term, with Alcaios I pledged as additional mortgage security.
Alcaios I is the 15th LNG carrier delivered to the company's current fleet design.
CCEC also has six LNG carriers under construction, with deliveries scheduled between the first quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2029.
The company currently operates a fleet of 20 vessels, comprising 15 LNG carriers, two dual-fuel medium gas carriers, two handy liquefied CO2 multi-gas carriers and one neo-Panamax containership. It also has 13 vessels on order for delivery between the third quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.