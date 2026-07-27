DHT Holdings takes delivery of fourth low-emission VLCC in series

DHT Holdings has taken delivery of a new very large crude carrier (VLCC) from South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho.
DHT Impala is the fourth ship in a series of VLCCs ordered by DHT Holdings. Three sister ships including DHT Antelope (pictured) were handed over earlier this year.
DHT Holdings said the vessel will be operated in the spot market, enabling the company to benefit from short-term rate volatility.
The newbuild has an LOA of 331 metres, a beam of 60 metres, a draught of 11 metres, and a summer deadweight of 281,800. An IMO Tier III-compliant propulsion setup that includes exhaust gas cleaning systems, thus allowing for operation on high-sulphur fuel oil even in many emission control areas worldwide.
With the delivery of DHT Impala, DHT Holdings now has a VLCC fleet consisting of 25 ships. Their acquisition has allowed the company to divest of its ships that were built as early as 2007, thus lowering the average age of the fleet.