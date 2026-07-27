DHT Holdings takes delivery of fourth low-emission VLCC in series

DHT Holdings has taken delivery of a new very large crude carrier (VLCC) from South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho.

DHT Impala is the fourth ship in a series of VLCCs ordered by DHT Holdings. Three sister ships including DHT Antelope (pictured) were handed over earlier this year.

DHT Holdings said the vessel will be operated in the spot market, enabling the company to benefit from short-term rate volatility.